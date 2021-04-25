ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 478 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of VOT opened at $228.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.93 and its 200 day moving average is $209.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

