ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 69,131 Shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,131 shares during the quarter. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 6.27% of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 3,672,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,384,000 after acquiring an additional 199,561 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OVB opened at $25.78 on Friday. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.14.

