ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 8,298 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,298 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.8% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $25,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $111,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $2,375,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $140.34 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $87.20 and a 1 year high of $140.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.