ProVise Management Group LLC Takes $4.02 Million Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,000. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBE. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.08. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

