ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000.

BSV opened at $82.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.65. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

