ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.41% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $36,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average of $68.86. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.23 and a 1-year high of $78.42.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.