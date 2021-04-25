PumaPay Trading Up 10.8% Over Last Week (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $14.81 million and $351,534.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00063699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00017732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00059508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00093686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.80 or 0.00682222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,629.44 or 0.07623396 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,271,432,231 coins. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

