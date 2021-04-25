Pundi X Price Tops $0.0075 on Major Exchanges (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00064952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00018411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00061561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00094191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $340.13 or 0.00684645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,845.66 or 0.07740986 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

