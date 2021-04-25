Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 32.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for about $3.29 or 0.00006287 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $849.24 million and $98.18 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00060351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.73 or 0.00265493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $538.79 or 0.01031083 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.49 or 0.00651597 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00023467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,195.78 or 0.99887252 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.