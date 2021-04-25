PutinCoin Trading Up 92.4% Over Last Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $636,606.16 and $6,313.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 92.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,587.40 or 0.99841037 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00037885 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00010940 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00127407 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000934 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002081 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

