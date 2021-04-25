PWR Coin (PWR) Market Cap Reaches $237,846.99

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PWR Coin has a market cap of $237,846.99 and approximately $24.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,233.15 or 1.00051231 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00038646 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00010399 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.06 or 0.01122582 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.74 or 0.00503269 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.58 or 0.00378461 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $71.87 or 0.00137668 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003967 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

