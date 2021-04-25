PWR Coin (PWR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.00

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 25th. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $223,144.62 and approximately $23.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,869.23 or 1.00084807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00038401 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $580.74 or 0.01165505 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.65 or 0.00529127 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.65 or 0.00376609 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00127400 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003968 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

