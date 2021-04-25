Pyrk Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,429.00 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Pyrk has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a market cap of $190,301.19 and approximately $2,429.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00009955 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000654 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000034 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

