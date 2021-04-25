Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $49,511.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $49,511.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for about $21.88 or 0.00042161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00060408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.88 or 0.00265652 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $539.92 or 0.01040256 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00024097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.00 or 0.00649279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,047.55 or 1.00278542 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 182,795 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars.

