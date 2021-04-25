Qbao Tops 1-Day Volume of $42,985.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $588,399.33 and approximately $42,985.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000040 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

