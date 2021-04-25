Qcash Market Cap Hits $68.08 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, Qcash has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a total market cap of $68.08 million and approximately $703.13 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00060999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.85 or 0.00273981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $515.63 or 0.01055473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,206.00 or 1.00722991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.58 or 0.00648019 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00023242 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.