QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,101 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.45% of QCR worth $27,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of QCR by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QCR by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,471,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of QCR by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 31,236 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in QCR by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 115,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in QCR by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.14.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

