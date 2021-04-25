QLC Chain (QLC) Price Down 29.1% This Week

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $15.78 million and $1.49 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00060137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00271688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $517.14 or 0.01045012 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,775.65 or 1.00584357 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00023325 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.42 or 0.00635374 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

