Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to report earnings of $2.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50. Qorvo reported earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $9.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $9.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $11.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upped their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.48.

Qorvo stock traded up $6.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,023. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.83 and its 200 day moving average is $165.25. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $85.63 and a 52-week high of $199.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

