Qtum (QTUM) Trading 25.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $1.16 billion and $873.23 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.81 or 0.00024511 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000141 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,348,112 coins and its circulating supply is 98,314,309 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

