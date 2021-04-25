QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 13,123 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after buying an additional 1,855,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,574,000 after buying an additional 1,353,044 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.43. 7,669,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,399,143. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.66 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $153.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut QUALCOMM from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

