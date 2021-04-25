QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,496,197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 69,173 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of QUALCOMM worth $198,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.77.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,669,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,399,143. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.66 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $153.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

