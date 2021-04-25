Quant (QNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $450.98 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. During the last week, Quant has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Quant has a market cap of $450.98 million and $4.02 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can now be bought for approximately $37.36 or 0.00074997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002935 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

QNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

