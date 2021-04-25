Quant (QNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $468.26 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Quant has a total market cap of $468.26 million and $5.12 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quant has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for about $38.79 or 0.00074352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Quant

Quant is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

