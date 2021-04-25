Quantis Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7,045.00 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $20,707.31 and $7,045.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00060408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.88 or 0.00265652 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $539.92 or 0.01040256 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00024097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.00 or 0.00649279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52,047.55 or 1.00278542 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

