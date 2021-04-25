Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) to report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quantum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.02. Quantum posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quantum.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.00 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QMCO. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Quantum in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Quantum in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.15 million, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47.

In other Quantum news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $149,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 291,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 683,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 104,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 13.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 40,030 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 61,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quantum (QMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.