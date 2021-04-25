Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Hits $0.44 on Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $32.67 million and $100,492.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000891 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,675.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,302.33 or 0.04634735 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.13 or 0.00459242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $781.51 or 0.01573217 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.89 or 0.00754681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $241.65 or 0.00486456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00060642 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.53 or 0.00415766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,817,499 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.