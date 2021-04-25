Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Reaches One Day Volume of $125,564.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $37.58 million and approximately $125,564.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,902.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,423.85 or 0.04669959 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.71 or 0.00452206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $803.34 or 0.01547782 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.30 or 0.00709590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $249.51 or 0.00480719 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00059526 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.12 or 0.00404835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,822,169 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.