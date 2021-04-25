Quark Achieves Market Cap of $2.50 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 54.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $393.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000318 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 161.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

