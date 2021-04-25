QuickSwap (QUICK) Hits Market Capitalization of $38.45 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $38.45 million and $737,103.00 worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for $240.68 or 0.00485757 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 67% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00060081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00271347 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.27 or 0.01039924 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00023916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,760.31 or 1.00427605 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.23 or 0.00636203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.