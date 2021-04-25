QUINADS (QUIN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $36.00

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded down 47.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. QUINADS has a market capitalization of $306,107.27 and approximately $36.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QUINADS has traded down 46.5% against the dollar. One QUINADS coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00076753 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003003 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000049 BTC.

QUINADS Profile

QUINADS (QUIN) is a coin. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 coins. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @QuinAdsToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com

QUINADS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

