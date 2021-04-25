Qwertycoin (QWC) One Day Volume Tops $152.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $152.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 71% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000120 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 63.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

