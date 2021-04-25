R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Has $12.46 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,832 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 8.4% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $12,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $53.17 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.91.

