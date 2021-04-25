R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 626,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,318,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 387,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 692,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,900,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $140.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.20 and a fifty-two week high of $140.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

