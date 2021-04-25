R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Sells 2,506 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 5.9% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,763,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $97,112,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,309.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,322 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after acquiring an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter.

IJH opened at $273.91 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $148.98 and a one year high of $274.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.93.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

