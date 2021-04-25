Raise Achieves Market Cap of $138,850.55 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 25th. Raise has a market cap of $138,850.55 and approximately $154.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raise has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00064382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00018747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00092780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.77 or 0.00667986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.86 or 0.07994971 BTC.

About Raise

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

