Raise Trading Down 26.5% This Week (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Raise has a market capitalization of $142,103.35 and approximately $15.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raise has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00065272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00018399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00062735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.76 or 0.00723128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00094575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.25 or 0.07839839 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

