Rally Reaches One Day Volume of $1.55 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, Rally has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. Rally has a market cap of $101.38 million and $1.55 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001558 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00060805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.43 or 0.00276877 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.35 or 0.01050686 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,288.66 or 1.00199229 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00023179 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.27 or 0.00637580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,983,050 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

