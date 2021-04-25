RAMP (RAMP) Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. RAMP has a market cap of $125.75 million and $29.96 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000880 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00065044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00018435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00062363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00094830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.27 or 0.00690529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,858.64 or 0.07739641 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,763,738 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

