Rarible Price Hits $17.34 (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Rarible coin can now be bought for about $17.34 or 0.00034887 BTC on popular exchanges. Rarible has a total market cap of $62.50 million and $3.51 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rarible has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rarible alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00064811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00018464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00061425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00094238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.49 or 0.00686891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,857.84 or 0.07759758 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,603,468 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.