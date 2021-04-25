Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to post $88.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.80 million. Rattler Midstream reported sales of $129.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $391.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $351.20 million to $434.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $409.83 million, with estimates ranging from $377.10 million to $456.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.46 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTLR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of RTLR opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.