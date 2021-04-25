Raven Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $21,249.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $5.71 million and $21,249.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00061540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.43 or 0.00269490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.80 or 0.01030392 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00024431 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.42 or 0.00649548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,265.81 or 1.00025487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,421,302,193 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

