Ravencoin (RVN) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $135.55 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00060706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00064897 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00018829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.11 or 0.00267815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,636,395,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

