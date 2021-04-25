Ravencoin (RVN) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Ravencoin has a market cap of $1.20 billion and $94.11 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 26% against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00061087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00064754 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00018565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.27 or 0.00269116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,632,305,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

