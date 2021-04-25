Raydium Price Reaches $10.24 on Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 28.5% against the dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $373.13 million and approximately $24.17 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for about $10.24 or 0.00020502 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00060783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.61 or 0.00271485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.72 or 0.01044443 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00024172 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.55 or 0.00651732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,822.08 or 0.99740448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,435,171 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

