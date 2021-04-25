Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,443 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $19,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 132,513 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $80.54 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of -69.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.