Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,223 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $80.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day moving average is $70.53. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.