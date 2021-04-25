Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 246,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,010,000 after purchasing an additional 27,443 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 195,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $80.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.53. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

