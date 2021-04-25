Raze Network (RAZE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.02 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001517 BTC on popular exchanges. Raze Network has a total market cap of $11.01 million and $1.02 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00060609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.76 or 0.00276445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $503.87 or 0.01049234 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.59 or 0.00646744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,830.12 or 0.99598522 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00023115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

