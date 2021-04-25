RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Holdings Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of RCI Hospitality worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $73.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.15 million, a P/E ratio of -96.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

In other RCI Hospitality news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.